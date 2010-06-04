EastEnders star Preeya Kalidas unveils debut single
Preeya Kalidas, who up until recently played the part of Amira Shah in BBC soap EastEnders, is launching a new career in pop music.
The actress-turned-singer signed a deal with Mercury in 2009 and releases debut single Shimmy on 26 July.
Speaking about the track Kalidas said: "When we were in the studio and we started laying it down, building it, it just became so sassy.
"It's total escapism, a real brew of sexiness and ethnicity."
The track is a collaboration with East London based MC Mumzy Stranger.
Before securing a part in the soap in April 2009 Kalidas appeared in films including East Is East and Bend It Like Beckham.
She also played the part of Sofia in Chris Morris' recently released movie Four Lions.