50 Cent slims down for film role

50 Cent in December 2009 (left), and during the recent filming of his film (right)

Rapper 50 Cent has spoken for the first time about losing more than 50lbs in weight for a new film role.

He dropped from 214lbs to just 160lbs in less than three months.

The Detroit star, real name Curtis Jackson, put himself on a liquids-only diet and intensive training programme in order to get into character for a part in Things Fall Apart.

Speaking to Detroit radio station Hot 102.7 he said: "I had a short time to lose the weight. Whereas with other projects...Tom Hanks in Philladelpia... Christian Bale (they) had huge windows of time to lose weight. I had to do it during my UK tour."

Gaining weight

Having recently completed filming for the film, which he wrote, Jackson is working on a new album.

Speaking about the weight loss he added: "I'm getting my weight back a little bit - I've been in the gym.

"The third week was hard for me to function because I'd previously been on a liquid diet for six weeks when I got shot. I got to the third week and it was really hard to focus."

The movie, which chronicles the life of a NFL player diagnosed with cancer, is due out in late 2010.

"It was inspired by the loss of one of my friends growing up," he explained.

