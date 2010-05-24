Rihanna helps close Radio 1's Big Weekend in Bangor
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter in Bangor
- Published
Rihanna has helped bring to a close the second, and final, day of this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend in Vaynol Park, Bangor, north Wales.
The Umbrella singer played a 40-minute set which included singles Rude Boy and Umbrella before headliners Pendulum took to the stage.
The Barbadian singer, who has spent this month on tour throughout the UK, brought a production which included a full live band and pyrotechnic streamers.
She kept on stage chat to a minimum but finished by saying, 'Bangor, I've had so much fun with you guys'.
Following Rihanna, Australian drum 'n' bass act Pendulum played a 50-minute, high-energy set which officially topped off the weekend.
After JLS's mid-afternoon main stage set, fans saw performances from Ke$ha, who was joined by special guest Taio Cruz for Dirty Picture, and rockers Biffy Clyro.
Crowds on the In New Music We Trust stage were entertained by chart-topper Plan B and Canadian dance-noise act Crystal Castles.
Speaking to Newsbeat as he came off stage Plan B, aka Ben Drew, said: "I can't believe there was that many people there. I've done festivals before but that was different. Next level."
The gates opened at midday on the second day and 20,000 music fans saw performances from Paolo Nutini, Pixie Lott, Jason Derulo and Paramore.
Earlier in the day Essex singer Pixie Lott played a brief main stage set which included singles Mama Do and Girls & Boys.
Speaking to Newsbeat afterwards she said: "It was amazing - the crowd were so enthusiastic.
"I loved it, it's just so hot. We just got a ferry over from Dublin because we're doing the Rihanna tour at the moment."
'Can't wait'
Ke$ha and Biffy Clyro also played on the main stage at Vaynol Park.
Queuing outside before the gates opened Cara Edwards, 16, from Bethel said: "Paramore and Pendulum - we can't wait for those two. And Rihanna, she's really different compared to a lot of singers."
Catrin Jarvis, 16 from Llanrug said: "My sister got me a ticket in the ballot, so she's in my good books today."
Jack Wellings, 16 and Zack Dad, 16, who've both travelled from Shrewsbury said: "It's all about Pendulum and Biffy Clyro - I'm more of a rocky person. The pop stuff is fine though, we'll watch Rihanna."
On Saturday, Florence & the Machine brought day one of Big Weekend to a close with a set which included a full choir and a guest appearance from Dizzee Rascal on their track You Got The Dirtee Love.
Highlights of day one included a short set from Canadian heart-throb Justin Bieber, Faithless headlining the second stage and Cheryl Cole's debut festival performance as a solo artist.
The Radio 1 event is Europe's biggest free festival with more than 60 artists playing to 40,000 fans over two days.