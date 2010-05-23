Fans get ready for Big Weekend day two
- Published
The gates have opened on the second and final day of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Bangor, north Wales.
20,000 music fans will see performances from artists such as JLS, Biffy Clyro and Pixie Lott on the main stage at Vaynol Park.
Australian drum 'n' bass outfit Pendulum will bring the weekend to a close following a set from Rihanna.
Saturday saw performances from Cheryl Cole, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Dizzee Rascal and headliner Florence and the Machine - watched by Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton.
Temperatures are once again expected to reach the high-twenties with music fans enjoying blue skies and sunshine.
Paolo Nutini opened the big-top main stage shortly after 1pm on Sunday, followed by Pixie Lott and Jason Derulo.
Meanwhile Manchester dance-rockers Delphic open the In New Music We Trust stage and will be followed by Marina and the Diamonds.
Full choir
Queuing outside before the gates opened Cara Edwards, 16, from Bethel said: "Paramore and Pendulum - we can't wait for those two. And Rihanna, she's really different compared to a lot of singers."
Catrin Jarvis, 16 from Llanrug said: "My sister got me a ticket in the ballot - so she's in my good books today."
Jack Wellings, 16 and Zack Dad, 16, who've both travelled from Shrewsbury said: "It's all about Pendulum and Biffy Clyro tonight - I'm more of a rocky person. The pop stuff is fine though, we'll watch Rihanna."
Last night Florence and the Machine brought day one of Big Weekend to a close with a set which included a full choir and a guest appearance from Dizzee Rascal on their track You Got The Dirtee Love.
Highlights of day one included a short set from Canadian heart-throb Justin Bieber, Faithless headlining the second stage and Cheryl Cole's debut festival performance as a solo artist.
The Radio 1 event is Europe's biggest free festival and will see more than 60 artists play to 40,000 fans over the two days.