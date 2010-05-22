Prince William and Kate Middleton turn up at Big Weekend
- Published
Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton were among 20,000 music fans who have watched day one of Radio 1's Big Weekend draw to a close.
The pair were in Bangor, north Wales, to watch artists like Florence & the Machine, Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah entertain fans at Vaynol Park.
After meeting Prince William chart-topping London rapper Tinie Tempah said: "He was a nice guy. We were just talking and getting familiar.
"It was a real big deal for me."
He added: "I was a little bit overwhelmed but it was good. We've never met before. He just said he was, 'feeling everything and a big fan of the music'."
Meanwhile, Florence & the Machine brought the Saturday of the festival to a close by topping the bill on the main stage.
Florence Welch, headlining her first festival, kicked off a 55-minute set with previous single Dog Days Are Over.
The flame-haired singer then went on to play Kiss With A Fist and Drumming Song.
Dressed in a floaty, full-length white dress Welch and her band were joined on stage throughout their set by a 30-strong choir.
Dizzee's new track
Warming the crowd up for Florence's early evening set was rapper Dizzee Rascal, playing the event for the second year in a row after Swindon last year.
Performing the majority of his set bare-chested he debuted new track Heavy for the first time alongside Sirens, Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday and Dirtee Disco - where he released confetti balls into the crowd.
Meanwhile, chart toppers Ellie Goulding and rapper Tine Tempah both played well received sets on the In New Music We Trust stage.
The middle of the afternoon also saw performances from Cheryl Cole and Justin Bieber, both enticing large audiences to the big-top main stage.
The Girls Aloud star took to the stage at 4.15pm and played a 25-minute set.
Speaking from the stage she said: "What a fantastic crowd we've got here today. Is everybody ready to have fun?"
Her set included singles Fight For This Love, Parachutes and a cover a Owl City's Fireflies, which she first debuted in Radio 1's Live Lounge.
Before playing 3 Words Cole, wearing a khaki army dress and silver aviator sunglasses, said: ''Everybody that's in love in here today I want you to turn to your partner and sing this one."
With the gates opening at midday, the day kicked off with performances from the likes of Scouting For Girls, 30 Seconds To Mars and Chipmunk.
Sunday's line-up features artists like Rihanna, Pendulum, Biffy Clyro, Pixie Lott and Vampire Weekend.
The Radio 1 festival is Europe's biggest free festival and will see more than 60 artists play to 40,000 fans over the two days.