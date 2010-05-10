Gorillaz reveal debut UK arena tour
Gorillaz have announced details of their first UK arena tour.
The cartoon band, lead by Blur's Damon Albarn will play dates in Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and London beginning on 10 September.
They recently played two nights at London's Roundhouse venue where they were joined by a host of guests including Mos Def and Bobby Womack who feature on their most recent album Plastic Beach.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 May.
The full dates are:
Birmingham NIA - 10 September
Newcastle Metro Arena - 11
Manchester Evening News Arena - 12
London O2 Arena London - 14 and 15
