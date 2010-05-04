Registration closes for Big Weekend
- Published
Applications for free tickets to this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend in Bangor, north Wales have now closed.
Those who have applied for tickets will be notified whether they have been successful or not via email by midday on Friday 7 May.
Acts such as Cheryl Cole, JLS and Rihanna have lined-up to play this year's 40,000 capacity event held at Faenol Park on 22 and 23 of May.
Organisers have reminded those who don't have a ticket not to turn up on the day, and that tickets are not on sale through any outlets.