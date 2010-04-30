Gorillaz showcase Plastic Beach with collaborators
By Nell Jordan-Gent
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Gorillaz have played their first live gig in London since 2001 and showcased new material from album Plastic Beach.
The award-winning virtual group treated fans at Camden's Roundhouse to a visual feast as band members 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel got the crowd moving with their slick 3D moves projected onto the stage.
They were backed by a 16-strong orchestra complete with four backing singers.
Plastic Beach is the group's third studio album and features a wide eclectic mix of new and established talent.
Last night (29 April) the collaborators all came out to play for an eagerly anticipated gig.
Damon Albarn, Mos Def, Shaun Ryder, Kano, Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Little Dragon, Bashy, Paul Simonon, Gruff Rhys, Mick Jones from The Clash and The National Orchestra For Arabic Music all joined the stage for a musical mash up.
Speaking to the crowd from a video screen above the band Snoop Dogg opened the show by saying, 'the revolution will be televised... welcome to the world of the plastic beach'.
The highlight of the night from the 3,050-capacity sold-out crowd was reserved for the penultimate number, Feel Good Inc. Feat. De La Soul.
The night was also a showcase of Jamie Hewlett's artwork and animation.
Both Jamie and Damon created Gorillaz in 1998 after overdosing on music videos in their then shared flat.
Gorillaz recently headlined the Coachella Festival in the US after playing a series of small warm up gigs in the UK.
Gorillaz set list from the Roundhouse...
Orchestral intro
Welcome To The World Of The Plastic Beach
Last Living Souls
O Green World
Melancholy Hill
Kids With Guns
Stylo
Rhinestone Eyes
Broken
Empire Ants (feat Little Dragon)
Dirty Harry (feat Bootie Brown)
White Flag ( feat Bashy and Kano and The National Orchestra For Arabic Music)
Superfast Jellyfish (feat De La Soul and Gruff Rhys)
Dare (feat Rosie Wilson and Shaun Ryder)
Glitter Freeze
El Manana
Cloud Of Unknowing ( feat Bobby Womack)
Sweepstakes (feat Mos Def)
To Binge (feat Little Dragon)
Feel Good (feat De La Soul)
Clint Eastwood
You can hear the recorded live performance this Tuesday (4 May) from London's Roundhouse on BBC Radio 1.