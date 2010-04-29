BBC News

Frankie leads BBC Introducing line-up

Published
image copyrightbbc
image captionFrankie & The Heartstrings will play the BBC Introducing stage at R1's Big Weekend

Sunderland band Frankie & The Heartstrings, Flintshire's The Joy Formidable and London grime MC Tempa T are amongst the acts confirmed to play on the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Alan Pownall, Django Django, Beatbullyz, Envy and My Tiger, My Timing will also play at the event which takes place at Bangor's Faenol Park on 22 and 23 May.

The main stage and In New Music We Trust stage have already been announced and will see performances from Cheryl Cole, Rihanna and JLS.

Fans have until 7pm on Monday 3 May to take part in the ballot for free tickets to this year's festival.

Full line-up for the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend:

SATURDAY 22 MAY

Paegeus Bridge

Y Promatics

Alan Pownall

The Wonder Villains

Menis

What Would Jesus Drive?

Joy Formidable

Tempa T

SUNDAY 23 MAY

Yr Ods

Django Django

We Are Animal

Pete Lawrie

Beatbullyz

I Am Austin

Ute

Envy

My Tiger My Timing

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.