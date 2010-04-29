Frankie leads BBC Introducing line-up
Sunderland band Frankie & The Heartstrings, Flintshire's The Joy Formidable and London grime MC Tempa T are amongst the acts confirmed to play on the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
Alan Pownall, Django Django, Beatbullyz, Envy and My Tiger, My Timing will also play at the event which takes place at Bangor's Faenol Park on 22 and 23 May.
The main stage and In New Music We Trust stage have already been announced and will see performances from Cheryl Cole, Rihanna and JLS.
Fans have until 7pm on Monday 3 May to take part in the ballot for free tickets to this year's festival.
Full line-up for the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend:
SATURDAY 22 MAY
Paegeus Bridge
Y Promatics
Alan Pownall
The Wonder Villains
Menis
What Would Jesus Drive?
Joy Formidable
Tempa T
SUNDAY 23 MAY
Yr Ods
Django Django
We Are Animal
Pete Lawrie
Beatbullyz
I Am Austin
Ute
Envy
My Tiger My Timing