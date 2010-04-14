Strokes singer plays T festival
Julian Casablancas leads a number of new additions to the line-up for this year's T In The Park festival.
The Strokes lead singer will play solo at the festival which takes place at Balado between 9-11 July.
Elsewhere, despite The Libertines' summer reunion Pete Doherty will appear with his other band Babyshambles.
Laura Marling, Ash, Example, Chapel Club, General Fiasco, Hurts, Mystery Jets, The Drums and Tricky have also been added to the festival which is headlined by Eminem, Kasabian and Muse.
Earlier in the summer The Strokes will reunite to play two UK festivals, Isle Of Wight and Rockness. The New York band are currently working on their fourth album.
