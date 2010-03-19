MGMT make their UK live return to promote second album
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
MGMT have returned to play their first UK gig in six months and play material from their forthcoming second album Congratulations, out on 12 April.
Taking to the stage at London's Heaven venue on Thursday night (18 March) the Brooklyn pairing - Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, along with their live players - dedicated their hour-long set to Big Star's Alex Chilton who died this week.
Speaking to the crowd, VanWyngarden said: "He was someone whose songs we liked a lot."
It was the band's first UK concert since playing last September's Bestival on the Isle Of Wight.
Opener, and new song, Brian Eno set the trend and pace as far as new material is concerned.
As they've insisted in many interviews recently most songs see them explore a more delicate, less electric-sounding direction on tracks following up their 2008 debut Oracular Spectacular.
Andrew VanWyngarden strapped on an acoustic guitar for the majority of the songs.
The warmest reception from the 800-capacity sold out crowd was reserved for penultimate number, Time To Pretend.
Of course, so far fans have only heard Flash Delirium - the track the band gave away as a free download earlier this month and a song which gains an airing this evening.
From here the twosome play gigs in Ireland, Europe and Australia before returning to the US but are expected to return to the UK this summer for more live gigs.
MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden says they're keen to be known for their new stuff.
"We wanted to evolve and change and at first people only wanted to hear kids. We were like, why are we standing up here now? But that has now all changed and we're playing new songs for people."
MGMT set list
Brian Eno
Pieces Of What
Flash Delirium
Electric Feel
Song for Dan Treacy
Weekend wars
I found a whistle
Siberian breaks
The youth
Its working
Encore
Time to pretend
Congratulations