Daisy Dares You reveals duet with rap star Chipmunk
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Cast your eye over 16-year-old Daisy Dares You's MySpace profile and you'll see a gallery dedicated to the rock legends she idolises.
There's Nick Cave looking stern, Morrissey under a dark grey sky and Kurt Cobain strumming his acoustic guitar.
"There's not a new Rage [Against The Machine], there's not a Courtney Love, there's not these people coming out," rues Daisy Coburn, sat today on a sofa. "I don't know if we'll see that again."
"I don't go on the internet much, I don't watch telly, I go out or go to gigs," she states.
"A lot of people just go online and a lot of it's just advertising for what's on the radio. At the moment there's not that rock 'n' roll on the radio. It's a lot more accessible, easy listening pop."
Daisy's chain
The lack of any rock legends emerging in the last few years is clearly something the Essex-born musician wants to rectify.
Despite the polished pop sheen of her debut single Number One Enemy a rock chick lurks beneath.
"I wrote these songs when I was 14," she says, distancing herself a little. "I'm 17 this year. A lot of stuff has happened, that's a lot of life experience. I've developed as a musician a lot more."
Where music is concerned Coburn had a head start with some promising DNA.
"I first started writing music when I was 13. I've been playing instruments since I was seven. Everyone of my family plays instruments. It's passed down into me.
"My mum used to do music, she was a backing single for [late 80s pop band] Curiosity Killed The Cat."
'Own' path
Ultimately focussed on a full-time career in music, school was a minor interference on Daisy's road map to rock.
"I didn't enjoy school. I didn't like the fact that everyone had to do the same thing. It was all very generic and everyone was pushed into this little box. I did my own thing and got through it."
Indeed, with her GCSEs now done, she's now on the cusp of releasing her album recorded with producer Matt Marston in his garden shed studio.
First to air though is a collaboration with rapper and label mate Chipmunk on her debut single Number One Enemy.
"It's good for the song because it's given it an instant. People know who Chipmunk is," she says of the unlikely hook up.
"We're completely different people but it works. I wouldn't do it every single.
"It's [grime-pop], not my bag really. That's not my kind of music but it worked and it's helped me getting played. He talks to me quite brotherly, it's cool."
But don't go expecting a flurry of cross-genre collaborations for her summer-released debut album though.
"We haven't recreated five Number One Enemies - it's very different. It's all linked up, it gets heavier and it gets darker and slower, it's very contrasting. We've taken it a lot further."
But for the moment she's just enjoying playing people's expectations.
"People see a picture of me and they think, 'Oh, I don't know what this is about' but go see it live," she says.
"This is a great outfit for people to get to know me and then I can go from there. That's what I want."
Number One Enemy is released on 22 February