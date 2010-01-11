Rising star MC Devlin is 'ready for domination'
He's been grafting away on the underground scene since the age of 13 and it looks like 2010 will be the year that finally pays off for Dagenham grime MC, Devlin.
Now 20, his debut album Bud, Sweat & Beers is due out in the next few months and he's been listed on the BBC's Sound of 2010.
"I've been around in that scene for a long time. I've done bits and pieces with a lot of people but now I'm just trying to focus on myself for the minute."
Although his style is heavily influenced by the pirate radio he listened to when growing up he says he doesn't want to be boxed in to one genre.
"It's more like street music... I'll ride anything with a melody that inspires me. I love all sorts of music. You'll probably call me a weirdo, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem... I wouldn't put a cap on it."
Newsbeat reporter Chi Chi Izundu caught up with him for a chat.