Grohl says supergroup will 'make more albums'
- Published
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says Them Crooked Vultures, his band featuring Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, is a long term project.
The ‘supergroup’ released their self-titled debut album in November after making their UK live debut supporting Arctic Monkeys in August in London.
Grohl explained that he expects the new group to run alongside his work with Foo Fighters.
He said: “You put the three of us together in a room something, is going to happen. I don’t think we’ll have any trouble making five, six, seven records if we want to. It’s just a matter of when and where and how.”
'Fun band'
He added: “I wouldn’t want to stop doing it - it’s a fun band to be in.”
Grohl, who plays drums in the band, revealed they have some unfinished material lying around from their first album sessions.
But the unit won’t be neglecting their other outfits, Grohl confirmed there will be a new Foo Fighters album “at some point - definitely”.
He added: “It is tough because doing this is the greatest thing in the world and our other bands are awesome too. It’s just a matter of trying to figure out how to do them all. We’re here now and it’s a nice place to be.”