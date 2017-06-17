10 things we didn't know last week

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images

1. Usain Bolt will star in the popular video game Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.

Find out more

2. Hedgehogs can inflate to double their normal size.

Find out more

3. Jeremy Corbyn's son looks like Elijah Wood.

Find out more (The Mirror)

4. Renault sells nail polishes so female drivers can match their cars.

Find out more (The Pool)

5. You can distract some spiders with a laser pointer - preferably a red one.

Find out more (The Atlantic)

6. There's an eight-year-old boy in India who is 6ft 6ins tall.

Find out more (The Mirror)

7. 11. First-born sons are 24% more likely to land top managerial positions than their younger male siblings - according to a German study.

Find out more (Indy100)

8. When Batman actor Adam West - who has died - fell on hard times in the 1970s, he agreed to be fired out of giant cannon at a town carnival.

Find out more (Vulture)

9. If you buy McDonald's' best burger in France, you can now eat it with a knife and fork.

Find out more (The Local, France)

10. Glastonbury pays bands 'less than 10%' of what they'd bring in from other festivals.

Find out more

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.