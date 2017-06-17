10 things we didn't know last week
1. Usain Bolt will star in the popular video game Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.
2. Hedgehogs can inflate to double their normal size.
3. Jeremy Corbyn's son looks like Elijah Wood.
4. Renault sells nail polishes so female drivers can match their cars.
5. You can distract some spiders with a laser pointer - preferably a red one.
6. There's an eight-year-old boy in India who is 6ft 6ins tall.
7. 11. First-born sons are 24% more likely to land top managerial positions than their younger male siblings - according to a German study.
8. When Batman actor Adam West - who has died - fell on hard times in the 1970s, he agreed to be fired out of giant cannon at a town carnival.
9. If you buy McDonald's' best burger in France, you can now eat it with a knife and fork.
10. Glastonbury pays bands 'less than 10%' of what they'd bring in from other festivals.
