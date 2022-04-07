Ketanji Brown Jackson: Who are the justices on the US Supreme Court?

How she got to the court: The first black woman to sit on the court in its 233-year history will also be the first justice since 1967 to come to the court with extensive experience as a criminal defence attorney. Before her nomination, the Washington DC native served on the influential US court of Appeals for the DC circuit. She has two degrees from Harvard University and once served as editor of the Harvard Law Review. Ms Jackson has said she has a "methodology" to deciding cases but not an overarching philosophy. Some conservatives have accused her of being "soft" on criminals, pointing to her experience as a public defender and willingness as a federal judge to issue prison sentences below federal guidelines.