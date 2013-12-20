Newsnight's two-minute journey through 2013
- 20 December 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Every year has its major events and memorable moments, but what will you remember 2013 for?
BBC Newsnight takes you on a two-minute, animated journey through some of the news stories and interviews that shaped the year.
(Animated by Aslan Livingstone-Ra and Thomas Hannen)