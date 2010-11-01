In pictures: High Streets then and now

  • 1 November 2010

Matching up archive photos with how High Streets are today to provide a glimpse into the past, in conjunctions with BBC One's Turn Back Time series.

  • Archive photo from The Book Of Addiscombe, by Canning & Clyde Road Residents Association and Friends

    To mark BBC One's Turn Back Time, Hands on History is asking for "then and now" photos of High Streets (see Flickr group below). "Then it was Bingham Halt [in 1930], now it's Addiscombe Tram Stop in Croydon," says Gordon Barnard.

  • Pinner High Street in 1950 and today. Picture courtesy Adam Leach Photography

    Pinner High Street, in outer London, pictured in 1950 and today. "What I like about my High Street is that all the buildings remain the same - it's just the shops that have changed," says photographer Adam Leach.

  • Archive image (c 1904) of Swadlincote merged with the 2010 view

    Swadlincote in Derbyshire, in 1904 and today at the junction of the High Street and The Delph. Thanks to HJ Wain of picturethepast.org.uk for the original, and BBC Derby for merging it with the present-day image.

  • Archive photo courtesy of Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (Cooper Collection) and Strabane District Council

    Railway Road in Strabane, circa 1910 in a photo from the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland. Once a commercial artery with goods coming in and out by rail, today a major retail park draws shoppers in and out of the area.

  • Archive photo courtesy of Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (Cooper Collection) and Strabane District Council

    Still in Strabane, the High Street in a 1940s photo from the Public Records Office. Grays Printers remains, but the town hall and its bell tower burned down during civil unrest in 1972, says Adrian Beattie, of Strabane District Council Museums Service.

  • Archive image from Croydon Local Studies Library, in conjunction with London Transport Museum

    Market traders then and now in Surrey Street, Croydon. Jo Orr sourced the archive photo from Croydon Local Studies Library, and some of her images are in London Transport Museum's Overground Uncovered exhibition.

  • Guildford High Street as it was in 1948, and in 2008

    Guildford High Street as it was in 1948. The pharmacy, centre, came down in the 1960s, says Philip Hutchinson. "There is now an angular shopping terrace in its place - even the building immediately to the right of the old photo has since been demolished."

  • Seaview High Street on the Isle of Wight, photo by Philip Hutchinson

    And Philip Hutchinson delved into his extensive postcard collection to take this photo of Seaview High Street on the Isle of Wight - the archive image dates from the early 1900s.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites