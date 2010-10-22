Quiz of the week's news

Info It's the Magazine's 7 days 7 questions quiz - a chance to find out how much news from the past week you've read, heard and watched... and how much has stayed lodged in the old grey matter.

Info Do you know who this is? Three drinkers in central London didn't recognise artist Damien Hirst, so to prove he really was the former Young Turk of British art, he sketched a doodle of them that was this week put up for auction. So our first question is...

1.) Multiple Choice Question ...who was Damien Hirst mistaken for by the trio? Chef Heston Blumenthal

Ex-footballer Dennis Wise

Union boss Bob Crow

Actor Keith Allen



2.) Multiple Choice Question Chile's President, Sebastian Pinera, came to the UK this week and gave Prime Minister David Cameron a rock from the San Jose mine. He didn't leave empty-handed, but with 33 what? Robinson Crusoe novels

Bottles of beer

Birmingham City football shirts



Info Mr Pinera was presented with the Birmingham City football shirt by the team's Chilean player Jean Beausejour, during a visit to the 2012 Olympic Park.

3.) Multiple Choice Question Whose actions were described as "impulsive" this week? Wantaway footballer Wayne Rooney

MP Nadine Dorries, who admitted faking her blog

Cat bin woman Mary Bale, fined £250



4.) Multiple Choice Question The original model upon which Nelson's Column was based has been put up for auction. It measures 4ft 6ins, but how tall is the actual monument? 169ft 3ins

185ft 3ins

200ft 3ins



5.) Multiple Choice Question Bank of England governor Mervyn King said in 2008 the NICE - non-inflationary consistently expansionary - decade was behind us. We are now facing a SOBER decade, but what does that stand for? Securitisation of banking earns recovery

Savings, orderly budgets, and equitable rebalancing

Spending omissions bringing efficiency rewards

Slow onward business-engendered recovery



6.) Multiple Choice Question What was "a gap in carrier strike" referring to? Retirement of Harrier jets

Entente in French protests

New offer to British Airways staff



7.) Missing Word Question Striker told to * with captain live

play

agree



Answers It's Dennis Wise. The doodle of the three men fetched £260 at auction. The UK prime minister gave Mr Pinera 33 bottles of British beer and pint glasses, along with one early edition of Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe, which was inspired by a Scottish castaway on a Pacific island off Chile. It's Mary Bale, as described by district judge Caroline Goulborn. Bale was caught on CCTV dumping Lola in a wheelie bin. Rooney refused a new contract at Man Utd, while Ms Dorries was criticised by MPs after saying 70% of her blog was fiction. It's 169ft 3ins from the bottom of the pedestal to the top of Nelson's hat. Built in 1843, it was intended to be 200ft but was always thought to be 185ft. Its actual height was only revealed in 2006, using a laser. In a separate development, a survey of children revealed many thought Lord Nelson was a French football captain. It's "savings, orderly budgets, and equitable rebalancing". It was the Harrier jets. Responding to Labour leader Ed Miliband in the Commons, Prime Minister David Cameron said: "I accept there is a gap in carrier strike. The alternative would be to keep the Harrier but not the Tornado." Meanwhile union Unite said it would put BA's new proposals to members, and pension protests in France continued. It's live. Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll appeared in court charged with assault, and was granted bail on condition he lives with club captain Kevin Nolan.