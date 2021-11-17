Pregnant women at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trusts explain their decisions to get vaccinated.
Health Secretary gets booster jab
The health secretary and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has had his booster jab.
Mr Javid described the UK's Covid vaccination booster programme as "essential" and "critical" to fighting the pandemic, after receiving his third jab.
He was given his booster earlier by Dr Nikki Kanani, who is the medical director of primary care at NHS England.Copyright: BBC
Speaking to the media afterwards he thanks everyone involved in our "world beating" vaccination programme.
He said 88% of the population already had at least one jab, which equates to 110 million jabs.
And 13 million booster jabs have been delivered throughout the UK, with two million given in the last week.
"Vaccines remain our first form of defence against this horrid virus," he said, urging everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.
Grants on offer to make communities more eco-friendly
Grants of between £500 and £1,000 are on offer to community groups, charities and voluntary organisations to help make neighbourhoods in Worcester more environmentally friendly.
Applications are invited for initiatives which will reduce carbon emissions, improve resilience to climate change, reduce waste, benefit the natural environment or raise awareness about environmental issues in the city.Copyright: Getty Images
"By making these grants available, we aim to empower more local people to take action to protect the environment and increase resilience to climate change," said Councillor Andy Stafford
"Suggestions put forward don’t have to be complicated or original, but they do need to clearly demonstrate the difference the action will make within their community."
Worcester City Council has allocated £20,000 to support the grants scheme.
Groups can apply for up to two grants for separate initiatives between now and the end of March.
Weather: Cloudy, with some bright spells
BBC Weather
We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.Copyright: Sky High
Weather: Overcast and mild
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
Road safety: Number of road deaths drop
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.Copyright: PA Media
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
Bid for funding for road improvements in Bromsgrove
BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
An application for £49m of funding to tackle congestion in Bromsgrove has been submitted to the Department for Transport.
Worcestershire County Council wants the money to help it deliver the next phase of the A38 Bromsgrove Route Enhancement Programme.
It said the already-heavy congestion which causes chaos for drivers at peak times will only get worse unless improvements are made.
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
Man dies in collision between car and a lorry
A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry.
West Mercia Police said it happened between the junction with Cheltenham Road and Aston Summerville near Evesham, Worcestershire at about 09:45.
The collision involved a Silver Nissan Qashqai car and a white Mercedes car transporter lorry.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the force said.
The lorry driver was unhurt.Copyright: Google
The road has been closed and is expected to remain so for a number of hours while investigations take place, the force said.
It urged anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle beforehand, to come forward.
Crash closes A46 on Worcestershire border
A main road in Worcestershire is closed in both directions following a "serious collision", Highways England said.
The A46 is closed between the A435 at Evesham and the A4184 for Teddington Hands in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services are at the scene, Highways England added.