A6042 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between A665 Cheetham Hill Road and A56 Great Ducie Street.

A6042 Greater Manchester - A6042 Trinity Way in Greenquarter closed and queues westbound between the A665 Cheetham Hill Road junction and the A56 Great Ducie Street junction, because of an event at AO arena.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time