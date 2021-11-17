The lorry needs "extensive recovery" after it struck the bridge in Ringwood on Wednesday afternoon.Read more
Most Recent
BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northboundBBC News Travel
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J6 for to J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M3 northbound from J6, Basingstoke to J5, A287 (Hook), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time