  3. Envelope update

    Severe roadworks: M53 Cheshire northbound

    M53 Cheshire northbound severe roadworks, at J6 for .

    M53 Cheshire - M53 entry slip road closed northbound at J6, Hooton, because of emergency barrier repairs.

  Money to improve women's safety

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

