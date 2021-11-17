Rhuallt

Wales, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Denbighshire eastbound

    A55 Denbighshire eastbound severe disruption, from J26 to B5429 Rhuallt.

    A55 Denbighshire - Queues on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound from J26, St Asaph Business Park to Rhuallt, because of a temporary closure and emergency repairs.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A55 Denbighshire eastbound

    A55 Denbighshire eastbound severe accident, from J29 to J31 A5151.

    A55 Denbighshire - It's slow on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound from J29 to J31, A5151 (Caerwys), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

