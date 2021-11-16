Chelsea Embankment

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A3220 London both ways

    A3220 London both ways severe accident, from Battersea Church Road to A3212 Chelsea Embankment.

    A3220 London - A3220 Battersea Bridge in Battersea closed and queues in both directions from the Battersea Church Road junction to the A3212 Chelsea Embankment junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus routes affected - 19,49,170,319,328,345,N19 and N31.

    Severe disruption: A3031 London both ways

    A3031 London both ways severe disruption, between A3220 Prince Of Wales Drive and A3212 Chelsea Embankment.

    A3031 London - A3031 Albert Bridge Road in Battersea closed and delays in both directions between the A3220 Prince Of Wales Drive junction and the A3212 Chelsea Embankment junction, because of Battersea Park Fireworks Night. Congestion to Battersea Bridge.

