M1 Antrim southbound severe accident, between J1 for A12 Westlink and J2 for A55 Stockmans Lane Andersonstown.

M1 Antrim - One lane closed and queues on M1 outbound in County Down between J1, A12 (Belfast) and J2, A55 (Andersonstown), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time