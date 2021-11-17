New figures show the local authority area now has a higher case rate for the virus than Glasgow City.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A91 Clackmannanshire both waysBBC News Travel
A91 Clackmannanshire both ways severe accident, from Tullibody Road to Dumyat Road.
A91 Clackmannanshire - A91 in Menstrie closed and it's slow in both directions from the Tullibody Road junction to the Dumyat Road junction, because of an accident involving one car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time