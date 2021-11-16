Boldon Colliery

  4. A69 closed near Haltwhistle after collision

    The A69 is closed in both directions after two vehicles were involved in a collision near Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

    It happened at about 04:00 and National Highways says the road is expected to stay closed throughout the morning.

    Diversions are in place and you can find the details are.

  9. Teenager critical after being hit by a car

    A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sunderland.

    Northumbria Police are investigating after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra on Ryhope Street last night about 19:20.

    The 15-year-old is being treated at Newcastle's RVI for injuries described as "life threatening."

    Police want to hear from anyone who might have seen the incident.

  10. Police seek two men after South Shields assault

    Police have today released images of two men they'd like to trace in connection with an assault.

    It comes after a man suffered injuries to his face when he was pushed to the floor and attacked in a South Shields takeaway restaurant.

    It happened at The Red Chilli on Sunderland Road on 9 September at about 20:00.

    One man pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted him while the second man threw a drinks can at him.

  13. Arrest after quayside stabbing

    A man has been arrested after a stabbing on Newcastle's Quayside.

    Northumbria Police were called at about 03:00 GMT after a man was stabbed near Livello, a nightclub and bar in Lower Dean Street.

    The man is being treated in hospital.

    A 19-year-old man has been arrested.

    A force spokesperson said officers remained at the scene and urged anyone with information to call them on 101.

