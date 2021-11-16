Isle of Lewis

Scotland, United Kingdom

Most Recent

  1. The Scottish inventor ‘drilling the sky' for energy

    Video content

    Video caption: The kite engineer striving to revolutionise DIY wind power

    Engineer Rod Read has spent the past decade building homemade spinning kite turbines that can generate clean electricity.

  11. 'Linda would be heartbroken for Afghan women'

    Video content

    Video caption: Mother of killed Scots aid worker tells of her fears and hope for Afghan women

    The mother of Linda Norgrove, a Scots aid worker killed in Afghanistan in 2010, says she would have been heartbroken for the plight of Afghan women.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A857 Na Hboth ways

    BBC News Travel

    A857 Na Hboth ways severe accident, between B895 and A858.

    A857 Na H-Eileanan An Iar - A857 closed in both directions between Tolastadh Turn Off in Stornoway and Garrynahine Turn Off in Barvas, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

