Hastingwood

England, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: M11 Essex southbound

    M11 Essex southbound severe disruption, from J8 for A120 to J7 for A414 Canes Lane.

    M11 Essex - One lane closed on M11 southbound from J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford) to J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound

    M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A414 Canes Lane.

    M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound

    M11 Essex northbound severe accident, from J7 for A414 Canes Lane to J8 for A120.

    M11 Essex - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M11 northbound from J7, A414 (Harlow) to J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford), because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: M11 Essex southbound

    M11 Essex southbound severe disruption, at J7 for A414 Canes Lane.

    M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound

    M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A414 Canes Lane.

    M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound

    M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A414 Canes Lane.

    M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  20. How the lives of taxi drivers inspired a new play

    Video caption: Suffolk writer inspired by 'amazing' taxi driver stories

    Shamser Sinha says he wanted to reflect the "amazing" stories he heard while travelling in a cab.

