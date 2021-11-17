Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, between J16 for M40 J1A and J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - M25 partially blocked and queues clockwise between J16 M40 J1a and J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe accident, at J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M25 anticlockwise at J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, between J16 for M40 and J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise between J16 M40 and J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident. Congestion to the opposite side where people are slowing to look.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, between J16 for M40 and J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J16 M40 and J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident involving a car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise at J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time