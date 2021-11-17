Nant Gwynant

Wales, United Kingdom

  10. Celebrating 100 years of women who wanted to climb

    Video content

    Video caption: Climbing: All-women Pinnacle Club celebrates its centenary

    An all-women club for climbers marks its centenary where it began - in Snowdonia.

    Severe accident: A498 Gwynedd both ways

    A498 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from A4086 to Nant Gwynant.

    A498 Gwynedd - A498 in Pen-y-Pass closed in both directions from the A4086 junction to the Nant Gwynant junction, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well.

