Concern over elderly people missing Covid booster jabs
Doctors say they're "very concerned" about the number of elderly people who haven't had a Covid-19 booster jab.
About 20% of over 80s in the North East and north Cumbria who had their two earlier coronavirus vaccinations still haven't taken up the offer of a booster.Copyright: BBC
Dr Stewart Findley, who is heading the vaccination programme for the NHS in the region, says it means some of the most vulnerable people are now at greater risk.
He said: "We know the older you are, the worse your immune system is and after six months you will have lost about 20% of your protection, so we are now seeing older people still going into hospital and still dying from Covid.
"We also know from studies from Israel that to have a booster jab will boost your immunity back up to almost 100% against hospitalisation or death."
Fire at business park prompts call to shut windows
People living near a fire at a business park in Cumbria are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut in case there are fumes from burning asbestos.
The blaze, at Rockcliffe Industrial Estate in Carlisle started at about 10:30 GMT.
October floods bill runs to more than £1m
Gareth Cavanagh
More than £1m worth of damage was caused in Cumbria by October's bout of flooding, it has been revealed.
About 40 properties were flooded and 90 sites identified as needing repair on the county's roads after more than 12in (30cm) of rain fell in a 24-hour period, causing damage in Whitehaven, Keswick, Cockermouth and Carlisle.Copyright: PA Media
Keith Little, Cumbria’s transport chief, said the figures are expected to rise as further damage is assessed in coming weeks.
The Labour councillor said about 350 flood-related calls were taken by the council's highways team in the last five days of October.
"We have already identified more than £1m of damage which will need to be met from our existing budgets," he said.
“Unless this government steps in and levels up the funding for areas like Cumbria there will be further events of this nature in the future, putting more pressure on local committee budgets,” he added.
Weather on the fells: Cloudy with rain at times
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 3C to 4C (37F to 39F), reaching 5C (41F) in the afternoon.
- Winds: A fresh north-westerly wind with gusts reaching around 35mph.
- Cloud: Mainly overcast, with a few breaks in the cloud during the morning. Cloud bases around 1,000ft to 2,000ft (300m to 600m), possibly dropping as low as 650ft (200m) in the morning.
- Weather: A rather cloudy day, with just the odd brighter patch in the morning, and a few spells of light rain at times.
- Visibility: Generally good visibility, but reducing above the cloud bases and in any spells of rain.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.