Severe disruption: A404 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
A404 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from M40 J4 to A4155 Little Marlow Road.
A404 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on A404 southbound in Marlow from High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout to Marlow Junction, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, at J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M40 northbound at J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, from J5 for A40 Ibstone Road to J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M40 southbound from J5, A40 (Stokenchurch) to J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from J3 for A40 Knaves Beech to J4 for .
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 northbound from J3, A40 (Loudwater) to J4, High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout, because of an accident and recovery work.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, from J5 for A40 Ibstone Road to J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 southbound from J5, A40 (Stokenchurch) to J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, from J5 for A40 Ibstone Road to J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - M40 partially blocked and it's slow southbound from J5, A40 (Stokenchurch) to J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire both waysBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire both ways severe accident, from J2 for A355 to J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 from J2, A355 (Beaconsfield) to J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, between J4 for A404 and J3 for A40 Knaves Beech.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J3, A40 (Loudwater), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J3 for A40 Knaves Beech.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J4, High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout to J3, A40 (Loudwater), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A40 Ibstone Road and J4 for A404.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J5, A40 (Stokenchurch) and J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of a broken down car and recovery work. Traffic is coping well.
