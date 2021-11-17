Oxgangs

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe disruption, from A701 Straiton Road to Dreghorn Link.

    A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in Straiton closed westbound from Straiton Junction to Dreghorn Junction, because of an investigation by the police.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound

    A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe disruption, from A702 Biggar Road to Dreghorn Link.

    A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in Fairmilehead closed and queues westbound from Lothian Burn Junction to Dreghorn Junction, because of flooding. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

    Severe accident: A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound

    A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe accident, at Dreghorn Link.

    A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh Bypass in Edinburgh blocked, severe delays and stop-start queues westbound at Dreghorn Junction, because of one vehicle accident earlier and recovery work. Congestion to Craighall Junction, the A7 and the A6106 approaching the Sheriffhall Roundabout. Travel time is between 60 and 70 minutes. Diversion in operation - via the entry and exit slip roads.

