The Cockburn Association says it fears temporary structures for outdoor eating in Edinburgh could be made permanent.Read more
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe disruption, from A701 Straiton Road to Dreghorn Link.
A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in Straiton closed westbound from Straiton Junction to Dreghorn Junction, because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe disruption, from A702 Biggar Road to Dreghorn Link.
A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in Fairmilehead closed and queues westbound from Lothian Burn Junction to Dreghorn Junction, because of flooding. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Joseph Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter
By David Cowan
Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
A720 City Of Edinburgh westbound severe accident, at Dreghorn Link.
A720 City Of Edinburgh - A720 Edinburgh Bypass in Edinburgh blocked, severe delays and stop-start queues westbound at Dreghorn Junction, because of one vehicle accident earlier and recovery work. Congestion to Craighall Junction, the A7 and the A6106 approaching the Sheriffhall Roundabout. Travel time is between 60 and 70 minutes. Diversion in operation - via the entry and exit slip roads.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News