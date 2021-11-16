A720 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe disruption, from M8 J1 to B701 Wester Hailes Road.

A720 City Of Edinburgh - Queues on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in both directions in Edinburgh from Hermiston Gait to Baberton Junction, because of an earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time