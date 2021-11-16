Baberton

Scotland, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A720 City Of Edinburgh both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A720 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe disruption, from M8 J1 to B701 Wester Hailes Road.

    A720 City Of Edinburgh - Queues on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass in both directions in Edinburgh from Hermiston Gait to Baberton Junction, because of an earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

News Navigation