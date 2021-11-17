Voters in North Yorkshire will go to the polls on 25 November to elect a new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, officials have confirmed.

The election follows the resignation on Thursday of Philip Allott over comments he made regarding the murder of Sarah Everard.

Mr Allott had only been in post for five months having been elected in May.

He had faced multiple calls to stand down since 1 October, when he told BBC Radio York women should educate themselves about powers of arrest, saying they should know "when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested".

He made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

Mr Allott had repeatedly apologised for the remarks, but tendered his resignation saying he had "become the story".

In May, Philip Allott took 83,737 of the first and second-preference votes. Labour candidate Alison Hume was in second place with a total of 53,442 votes.

