Birkenshaw

Scotland, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M73 Glasgow City northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M73 Glasgow City northbound severe accident, at J2 for M8 J8.

    M73 Glasgow City - M73 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, M8 J8 (Baillieston), because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M74 Glasgow City southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M74 Glasgow City southbound severe accident, from J2A for Fullarton Road Tollcross to M73.

    M74 Glasgow City - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M74 southbound from J2a, Fullarton (Tollcross) to M73, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent

    Police contain an Extinction Rebellion protest in Glasgow this week
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Police have been dealing with a series of protests this week, but have only made a handful of arrests

    While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.

    Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.

    On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.

    Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.

    There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.

    Quote Message: Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest. If you're going to a march, please act responsibly and be respectful in your actions." from Gary Ritchie Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable
    Gary RitchiePolice Scotland Assistant Chief Constable

  12. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M8 North Lanarkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M8 North Lanarkshire westbound severe accident, from J7A for A725 Bellshill Bypass Bellshill to J8 for M73 J2.

    M8 North Lanarkshire - One lane closed on M8 westbound from J7a, A725 (Bellshill) to J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M8 Glasgow City westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M8 Glasgow City westbound severe disruption, at J8 for M73 J2.

    M8 Glasgow City - M8 lane blocked on exit slip road to Baillieston Roundabout and it's heavy westbound at J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston), because of a broken down car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M8 Glasgow City westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M8 Glasgow City westbound severe accident, from J8 for M73 J2 to J9 for Easterhouse Road.

    M8 Glasgow City - One lane closed on M8 westbound from J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston) to Easterhouse, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation