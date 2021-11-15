Opposition leaders highlighted the case of a man who died while waiting five hours for an ambulance.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M73 Glasgow City northboundBBC News Travel
M73 Glasgow City northbound severe accident, at J2 for M8 J8.
M73 Glasgow City - M73 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, M8 J8 (Baillieston), because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M74 Glasgow City southboundBBC News Travel
M74 Glasgow City southbound severe accident, from J2A for Fullarton Road Tollcross to M73.
M74 Glasgow City - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M74 southbound from J2a, Fullarton (Tollcross) to M73, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent
While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.
Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.
There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.Quote Message: Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest. If you're going to a march, please act responsibly and be respectful in your actions." from Gary Ritchie Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable
By Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
Envelope update
Severe accident: M8 North Lanarkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M8 North Lanarkshire westbound severe accident, from J7A for A725 Bellshill Bypass Bellshill to J8 for M73 J2.
M8 North Lanarkshire - One lane closed on M8 westbound from J7a, A725 (Bellshill) to J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M8 Glasgow City westboundBBC News Travel
M8 Glasgow City westbound severe disruption, at J8 for M73 J2.
M8 Glasgow City - M8 lane blocked on exit slip road to Baillieston Roundabout and it's heavy westbound at J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M8 Glasgow City westboundBBC News Travel
M8 Glasgow City westbound severe accident, from J8 for M73 J2 to J9 for Easterhouse Road.
M8 Glasgow City - One lane closed on M8 westbound from J8, M73 J2 (Baillieston) to Easterhouse, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time