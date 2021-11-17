Newington

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from Cameron Park to Cameron Toll Gardens.

    A7 City Of Edinburgh - Queues on A7 southbound in Edinburgh from the Cameron Park junction to the Cameron Toll Gardens junction, because of a vehicle hitting the bridge. Congestion to routes through Craigmillar, Niddrie Mains, Mayfield and Prestonfield. On the roundabout. Diversion in operation - no access to the roundabout for people wanting to use the A7 heading from Edinburgh towards Dalkeith or the University.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from Newington to Newington.

    A700 City Of Edinburgh - A700 Causewayside in Newington closed southbound from the Newington junction to the Newington junction, because of emergency repairs.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from Hope Park Terrace to Causewayside.

    A700 City Of Edinburgh - A700 West Preston Street in Newington closed and it's slow southbound from the Hope Park Terrace junction to the Causewayside junction, because of emergency burst water main repairs.

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A700 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, between Hope Park Terrace and Lord Russell Place.

    A700 City Of Edinburgh - A700 Summerhall Place in Edinburgh closed and queues southbound between the Hope Park Terrace junction and the Lord Russell Place junction, because of a burst water pipe.

