A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from Cameron Park to Cameron Toll Gardens.

A7 City Of Edinburgh - Queues on A7 southbound in Edinburgh from the Cameron Park junction to the Cameron Toll Gardens junction, because of a vehicle hitting the bridge. Congestion to routes through Craigmillar, Niddrie Mains, Mayfield and Prestonfield. On the roundabout. Diversion in operation - no access to the roundabout for people wanting to use the A7 heading from Edinburgh towards Dalkeith or the University.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time