Eton Wick

England, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough and J5 for A4 London Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

