M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time