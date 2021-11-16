Most Recent
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.
M4 Berkshire - Lane closed on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough and J5 for A4 London Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough and J5 for A4 London Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 London-bound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
