    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J20 for A50 M56.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow southbound at J20, A50 (Lymm Interchange), because of a van which has broken down.

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J20 for M56 J9 to J21 for A57 Manchester Road.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 Thelwall Viaduct northbound from J20, M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J21, A57 (Woolston), because of an accident involving three cars.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, from J20 for M56 J9 to J21 for A57 Manchester Road.

    M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M6 Thelwall Viaduct northbound from J20, M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J21, A57 (Woolston), because of emergency repairs.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J20 for M56 J9.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J20, M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange), because of an investigation by the police.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J20 for M56.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J20, M56 (Lymm Interchange), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  12. Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, from J10 for A49 Tarporley Road to J9 for M6 J20.

    M56 Cheshire - M56 partially blocked and queues eastbound from J10, A49 (Stretton) to J9, M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident.

