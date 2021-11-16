PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A41 Colne Way to J4 for A41 Edgware Way Edgware.
M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J5, A41 (Watford) to J4, A41 (Edgware), because of an abandoned vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 London southboundBBC News Travel
M1 London southbound severe disruption, at J4 for .
M1 London - M1 in Hertfordshire lane blocked on exit slip road to the A41 southbound at J4, / (Edgware), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 London northboundBBC News Travel
M1 London northbound severe accident, from J4 for A41 Edgware Way Edgware to J5 for A41 Colne Way.
M1 London - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound in Hertfordshire from J4, A41 (Edgware) to J5, A41 (Watford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time