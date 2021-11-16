Brockley Hill

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A41 Colne Way to J4 for A41 Edgware Way Edgware.

    M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J5, A41 (Watford) to J4, A41 (Edgware), because of an abandoned vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 London southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 London southbound severe disruption, at J4 for .

    M1 London - M1 in Hertfordshire lane blocked on exit slip road to the A41 southbound at J4, / (Edgware), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 London northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 London northbound severe accident, from J4 for A41 Edgware Way Edgware to J5 for A41 Colne Way.

    M1 London - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound in Hertfordshire from J4, A41 (Edgware) to J5, A41 (Watford), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 22
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation