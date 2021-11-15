Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow northbound at J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a breakdown. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast