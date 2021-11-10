A1(M) Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, between J16 for A15 London Road Norman Cross and J15 for B1043.

A1(M) Cambridgeshire - A1(M) closed southbound between J16, A15 (Norman Cross) and J15, B1043 (Sawtry), because of accident investigation work. Diversion in operation - Solid Triangle signs, via the B1043.

