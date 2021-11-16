Almost 100 litres of an undiluted chemical leaked into Stour Brook in Haverhill in October 2017.Read more
Most Recent
By Nikki Fox and Zoe Applegate
BBC News, East
By Matt Precey
BBC News, East
Envelope update
Severe accident: A11 Cambridgeshire northboundBBC News Travel
A11 Cambridgeshire northbound severe accident, from A14 J38 to A1065.
A11 Cambridgeshire - A11 closed and queues northbound from the A14 J38 junction in Newmarket to Fiveways Roundabout in Barton Mills, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time