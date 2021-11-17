M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A38 Taunton Road to J25 for A358.

M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J24, A38 (Bridgwater South) to J25, A358 (Taunton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time