M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, from J13 for A30 to J14 for A3113 Airport Way.

M25 Surrey - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise in Berkshire from J13, A30 (Staines) to J14, A3113 (Heathrow), because of an accident involving two vans and a car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time