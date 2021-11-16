M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J16 for A4500 to J17 for M45 Dunchurch.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J16, A4500 (Daventry) to J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time