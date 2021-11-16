Most Recent
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J16 for A4500 to J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J16, A4500 (Daventry) to J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A4500.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A4500 (Daventry), because of a breakdown.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, before J16 for A4500.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound before J16, A4500 (Daventry), because of an accident involving a car anda lorry.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for M45 Dunchurch to J16 for A4500.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound from J17, M45 (Dunchurch) to J16, A4500 (Daventry), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A4500 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J16, A4500 (Daventry) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for M45 Dunchurch to J16 for A4500.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J17, M45 (Dunchurch) to J16, A4500 (Daventry), because of vehicle fire.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J16 for A4500 to J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J16, A4500 (Daventry) to J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
