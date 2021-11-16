Clayton-le-Woods

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, from J28 for B5256 Leyland Way to J27 for A5209 Crow Orchard Road.

    M6 Lancashire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M6 southbound from J28, B5256 (Leyland) to J27, A5209 (Standish), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J28 for B5256 Leyland Way and J27 for A5209 Crow Orchard Road.

    M6 Lancashire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 southbound between J28, B5256 (Leyland) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester northbound

    M6 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, at J27 for A5209 Crow Orchard Road.

    M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 northbound at J27, A5209 (Standish), because of a car that overturned earlier and emergency barrier repairs earlier.

