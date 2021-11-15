Today will be mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells.
In the afternoon, it will turn cloudier and windy with the chance of a few light showers.
Tonight it will turn cloudy with further occasional showers in places:
BBC Weather
An appeal has been launched after a 74-year-old man was found with serious head injuries and his wallet missing in Skegness.
It's not yet known how the man came to be injured, police say.
A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire force, said: "The incident on Drummond Road, Skegness, is believed to have happened at some point between 23:30 on 7 November and 00:30 on 8 November.
"The victim was taken to hospital as a result and his wallet containing a sum of cash was reportedly stolen during the incident."
Det Con Simon Chafer, said: “At this stage, it is unclear how the victim came upon his injuries and the circumstances leading up to it, but we are keeping an open mind and want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.
“We're also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of Drummond Road at the time of the incident to contact us."
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudy day, with only the odd brighter patch breaking through at times.
It'll remain largely dry for much of the day, with the possibility of some occasional rain this afternoon.
Tonight will start dry, but a few blustery showers may feed in from the north in the early hours:
A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash near Selby in North Yorkshire, police say.
Emergency services were called to Breighton Airfield in Bubwith on Sunday afternoon, to reports of the crash.
The pilot is thought to have got into difficulty while trying to land and police said the occupant of the aircraft, believed to be the pilot, died.
The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said its inspectors were on site to gather evidence on Monday.
Knife amnesty bins are being put in police stations around Lincolnshire and the Humber region this week to allow people to dispose of weapons safely and without consequence.
Police are warning that carrying a knife often only makes people more vulnerable and in danger of being harmed.
The Lincolnshire force said so far this year there have been 42 offences for possession of an offensive weapon, and a further 146 public order offences which intimated, referenced or involved an offensive weapon.
Insp John Roberts, of Humberside Police, said: “Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.
“Knife crime presents very real and prevalent dangers and places other people in danger of serious harm.
“We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets."
Anyone who saw a school bus crash in Lincolnshire last week is being urged to contact police.
Sixty children from two local schools were on the double decker when it veered off Meadow Lane near North Hykeham at about 08:28 on Thursday.
There were no serious injuries but a 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.
BBC Weather
Today will be overcast with spells of rain slowly moving in before becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon.
It'll continue fairly mild with light winds.
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:
Two officers and a motorist have been injured in a crash involving a police car.
The force vehicle collided with the BMW in the centre of Grantham, Lincolnshire, at about 05:25.
Lincolnshire Police said those involved were treated at the scene on High Street for "minor aches and pains" and none required hospital treatment.
The police car was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash, the force said.
Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
A spokesperson said the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the force's collisions policy.
High Street has since reopened, police said
BBC Weather
Today will be an unsettled and windy day with spells of rain, heavy at times.
There may be a few brighter spells during the afternoon.
This evening will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers may linger for a time:
A group of youths is being looked for in Hull after the rear window of a police car in the city was smashed.
Police officers found the vehicle damaged when they returned from foot patrol on Biggin Avenue on Wednesday night.
Members of the group of youths suspected of causing the damage are thought to be aged between 11 and 16, according to the Humberside force.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.